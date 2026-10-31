ADC demands arrest of Sokoto marshals over alleged attack on gov’ship candidate

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has demanded the arrest of operatives of Sokoto Marshals over an alleged attack on its governorship candidate, Alhaji Munir Dan-Iya.

The ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‍‌‍‍‌​‌‌‍‌​council also gave security agencies 24 hours to apprehend the perpetrators, secure the candidate’s safety and ensure the release of two Department of State Services (DSS) personnel reportedly abducted.

The ADC-PCC made the demands in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, while condemning the incident.

It said the attack occurred on Airport Road, Sokoto, on Thursday, as Dan-Iya was returning to the city after accompanying former Gov. Aminu Tambuwal from the airport.

The ADC-PCC alleged that operatives of the state-owned security outfit attacked the candidate’s convoy and vandalised several vehicles, including his personal Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

“More disturbing is the fact that, since the incident, operatives of the same security outfit have been stationed at various historic gates into Sokoto metropolis, harassing motorists and targetting vehicles bearing ADC posters and other party symbols,” it said.

The council further alleged that two DSS personnel attached to the governorship candidate were abducted by the Sokoto Marshals during the incident.

It said Dan-Iya had formally reported the incident to the Commissioner of Police in the state, urging him to investigate and apprehend those responsible.

Describing the incident as unacceptable, the council alleged that it reflected a growing pattern of political intimidation and violence against ADC members and opposition figures nationwide.

“This is not governance. It is banditry in uniform, and it must not be tolerated in a democracy,” the statement added.

The council recalled similar incidents allegedly involving opposition members in Kaduna and other states, describing Sokoto as the latest location to experience such an alleged political intimidation.

It said the alleged attacks violated democratic principles and constitutional guarantees of freedom of movement, association and peaceful political participation.

The statement expressed concern that a security outfit established and funded with public resources was allegedly being used to intimidate and attack perceived political opponents.

It warned that the party would no longer tolerate attacks against its members, leaders, candidates and political structures across the country.

“The era of taking our party for granted, threatening its members and attacking its political structures with impunity is over,” it said.

The council, however, reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful political engagement and rule of law, while pledging to defend members’ constitutional rights through legitimate means.

It called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in the state and relevant security agencies to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The council also demanded the immediate release of the two DSS personnel reportedly abducted and adequate protection for Dan-Iya and other party members.

It warned that failure to meet its demands would compel the party leadership to take further lawful steps to protect members and defend its political rights. (NAN)