NSCDC suspends officer over Abuja Market shooting, orders trial

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Corps DSC Onoja Babayo Samuel, who was arrested by the Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command for allegedly firing shots into the air during a confrontation with traders at Kubwa Market, Abuja.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof Ahmed Abubakar Audi, also directed that the officer faces an Orderly Room Trial to determine his level of culpability in the alleged offence.

The National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Assistant Commandant of Corps Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement issued at the weekend in Abuja.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on October 25, and the Corps management has “frowned at the unprofessional conduct of the alleged officer”.

Vanguard gathered that the officer’s female acquaintance had been involved in an altercation with a butcher and that an attempt to defend his friend quickly escalated as some unidentified young men had allegedly tried to manhandle him. In the process, eyewitnesses said the officer shot in the air in an apparent bid to scare off those who had descended on him.

However, the Corps said the action of the officer “is a gross violation of the rules of engagement and misuse of firearms, which is a breach of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Corps and as such will attract appropriate sanction.”

Afolabi said Audi, “who maintains zero tolerance for misuse of firearms or any form of professional misconduct,” ordered the immediate suspension of the personnel.

Following the suspension, the officer has been “stripped of all official responsibilities and relieved of his assignment pending the conclusion of all disciplinary proceedings.”

The proceedings will be handled by what the statement described as “the already well-established committee at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja”.

The Corps added that “the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial and internal disciplinary process will be made public upon conclusion.”

“The Commandant General reassures members of the public that the NSCDC remains deeply committed to protecting lives and upholding professional standards at all times, no matter the circumstances,” the statement said.

It added that Audi “vows that the Corps will never tolerate or shield any officer whose actions jeopardise public safety or violate operational guidelines.”