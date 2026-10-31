Deliver your ward or… – Gombe APC gov candidate tells supporters

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Gombe State, Dr. Jamil Gwamna, has challenged party members and supporters to prove their political worth at the grassroots.

Gwamna launched what he described as ‘Operation Deliver Your Ward’, calling on supporters to secure victory for the party from their polling units and wards.

He spoke during activities marking Gombe State’s 30th anniversary celebration.

According to him, the true measure of political strength and influence lies not in rhetoric, but in the ability to mobilise grassroots support, beginning from one’s polling unit.

He said he would hold in the highest regard those political associates who demonstrate commitment by winning their polling units and delivering their wards.

Gwamna said, “The true test is at the polling unit. We will hold in highest regard those who deliver their wards. We will continue to reach every nook and cranny of Gombe State to seek support and votes.”

The APC candidate called on party members to put aside their differences, close ranks and work together as a united force, likening the strength of the party to the strands of a broom bound together.

He urged voluntary organisations, support groups, youths, women and other APC stakeholders to step up grassroots engagement, strengthen party structures and mobilise support for victory at all levels.

Gwamna also reaffirmed his commitment to providing purposeful and responsible leadership, assuring the people of Gombe State that if entrusted with the mandate, he would govern with justice, honesty and accountability.

Vanguard News