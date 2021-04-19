Attack on Zone 13 Anambra: IPOB denies involvement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied any involvement in the attacks of security agents, agencies and their formations in any part of South East and Nigeria in general.

IPOB while describing the attack of Police Zone 13 as unfortunate said that it does not involve in any violent activity and therefore should not be associated with any violence in Nigeria let alone in South East and South-South it is working very tirelessly to protect from terrorist and killer herdsmen.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said “We have repeatedly told all media houses in Nigeria that we are not aware of all these attacks on security agencies and their formations across Eastern region.”

“IPOB and ESN are not involved in any attack on police and security agencies in the country, media houses should stop involving IPOB and ESN. We are not responsible and cannot be responsible for the attack at Police Zonal Command Headquarters at Ukpo Anambra State, because we abhor violence, anybody or security agency involving us is either trying to be mischievous or trying to play to gallery. Our leader is refined and is leading a refined and enlightened group that is averse to blood-shedding or letting.

“We are not aware of the attack, please the media should stop asking us anything about unknown gunmen attack because we do not know them and we have repeatedly say this that we cannot go to he level of attacking security agents, agencies and their facilities because it does not in anyway help our course.

“Nobody should ask us about any attack on police or other security formations because we are not a violent group, we abhor violence in any form or shape.

Nigeria government and her partners in crime are always accusing IPOB and ESN of their problem but we want to tell the whole world that we are not responsible for this barbaric attack, and the Federal government of Nigeria and their confused security agencies know the truth and just decided to be economical with the truth, they know were their problems lies. Their misrule and years of injustice is hunting them and they will not be free until they tell the world the truth.

Also reacting, a former President General of Onitsha Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, OMATA, and community leaders in Ifitedunu, Dunikofia Local Government Area, Anambra State, where incidentally the Police formation is located, Chief Ozoh Anaekwe has described the attack as unfortunate and saddening.

“The attack of Zone 13 Police Zonal Command Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area Anambra State, which incidentally is my council area is the result of bottled-up anger against the Police and other security agencies.

According to Chief Anaekwe, “We are witnessing in States in Nigeria, South East Anambra State, what has not been witnessed in Africa before, where hoodlums attacks police and security formations and set them ablaze”

“This is a warning and an advice to the Nigerian Federal government that it is high tile they call on all ethnic nationalities to a meeting to know their grievances and to address them before it gets to a situation of destroying the country.

“It is also a call on the Federal Government to address the grievances of the agitating groups in Nigeria, we have been saying it that Federal Government should address the agitations of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Niger Delta Militants and other militant groups in Nigeria, Federal Government should be IPOB, and discuss with them like they are doing with Boko Haram and other militant groups in the North.

“A good leader listens to the agitators abf not banning them, they must have reasons for their agitations and not placing a ban on them when you have not done the same to other groups more dangerous and deadlier than them.

“The attacks you are seeing today are results of bottle up anger of the people against the injustice, intimidation, harassment, extrajudicial killing of both the innocent and guilty by the Police, the anger have been there, but were suppressed, the anger have been there even before the #EndSARS, but is like #EndSARS has exposed the atrocities more and people who seen to be caged go liberated and are ventilating their anger now and unfortunate thing is nobody knows who are behind all the attacks.

“Federal Government should quickly call a meeting of all the ethnic nationalist in Nigeria, South East, South West, North East, South South, North West, Middle Belt and others so that people will talk, if there need for referendum, it should be conducted, the anger in the land is much and it is worst under the present federal government of Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: