Two sons of South-East MACBAN chairman killed in reported attack on Enugu cattle camp

By Dennis Agbo

Two members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) were reportedly killed following an attack on a cattle camp in Oheoyya Community, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The victims, identified as Ahmadu and Umaru, were sons of the South-East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Haruna Sale.

According to a statement signed by the association’s National Deputy Director-General, Gidado Siddiki, the incident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026, when unidentified assailants allegedly attacked the cattle camp.

MACBAN said the two men were killed during the attack, while about 40 cattle were also reportedly killed.

The association commended the Enugu State Government and security agencies for what it described as their prompt response, saying the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the forest, enabling their families to conduct Islamic burial rites.

“We sincerely appreciate the Government of Enugu State and the security agencies for their swift intervention in recovering the bodies of the deceased from the forest,” Siddiki said.

MACBAN called on security agencies to intensify investigations into the incident and ensure that those responsible are identified, arrested and prosecuted.

The association reiterated that its members in the South-East are engaged in lawful cattle rearing, breeding and trading activities in accordance with the laws of Nigeria.

It also appealed to residents of Enugu State to continue supporting peaceful coexistence, while expressing appreciation to Governor Peter Mbah, traditional rulers, community leaders, faith-based organisations and residents of the state for what it described as their continued support and understanding.

According to the association, sustaining peaceful relations between herders and host communities would enable its members to continue their legitimate businesses in a safe and secure environment.

MACBAN reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful coexistence, respect for the rule of law, and collaboration with governments, host communities and security agencies to promote peace, security and national unity.