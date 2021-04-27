Again, Gbajabiamila meets Buhari over security challenges, others

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the meeting was part of the ongoing strategic engagements of the president with relevant stakeholders aimed at finding solutions to the nation’s security and socio-economic challenges.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting with the president, Gbajabiamila reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to continue to assist President Buhari as “he works hard to find a lasting solution to the present security challenges confronting the nation.’’

He explained that his discussion with the president centred on security and other matters related to the development of the country.

He said: “We always speak about the state of security because that is number one; we spoke about the economy; we spoke about the politics of it all. At least he has a listening ear.

“We proffer ideas and he tells us his own views and we come to some consensus one way or the other.

“Some of these things, you cannot be privy to them for now. We are still working on a way out and all I will always say is, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.”

According to the speaker, the president is very passionate about finding a solution to the problem.

“The President is dealing with a very difficult situation and he is as passionate as anybody else, to bring it to a closure and we are here to help him achieve that,” he added.

He revealed that the House of Representatives had since set up a special committee that would offer solution to the nation’s security challenges.

“You are aware that the House of Representatives sometimes passed a resolution where we set up a special ad-hoc committee, which involves all Principal Officers and 30 other members of the House.

“We are going to start that process by looking at different solutions and we would be bringing the report to the President.

“He is fully aware of it and he is open to any and everything that would help us in coming to a resolution in this security matter,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: