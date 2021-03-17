VIDEO: Chaos as miscreants clash in Ketu

Kindly Share This Story:

…RRS arrest 14 suspects for prosecution

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There was total confusion in the Ketu area of Lagos on Wednesday, as residents scampered for dear lives following a violent clash between two rival groups in the area.

Some residents cried out after shops were set ablaze, and blood was seen on the streets due to the violent clash.

Commander Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Yinka Egbeyemi, confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects involved in the clash at the Ketu area of the state.

According to Egbeyemi, “We have arrested 14 suspects during the operation they will be taken to court for approximate punishment.

“We have restored normalcy in the area and urge residents to go about their normal business. We will not condone any act of lawlessness.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

