Stephen Akomaye charts new course for music sector with playlist streaming

Founder of @NigeriaMusic and @Afroplugs, Stephen Akomaye, has big plans to use streaming to revolutionalise the Nigerian music industry for optimum performance and progressive trajectory

Steve Akomaye, whose foray into the entertainment sector spans over two decades, has been at the forefront of redirecting and changing the narrative of the music scene through the deployment of modern.technological tools that has enhanced the music business.

Since the start of this most laudable and innovative project, Stephen Akomaye has taken the music business in Nigeria to a higher level, with signs of positive growth and prospects of a robust future for all the protagonists, actors, and participants in the sector.

The founder of the biggest Afrobeats playlist on Spotify, Stephen Akomaye is a Playlist curator, who is using his instagram page, @nigeriamusic page to preach and spread of Afrobeats to a global audience.

Speaking in an interview with reporters, Stephen Akomaye predicted that playlist will soon take over radio.

“With what is going on now and the pace of work and progress being made on a daily basis, I see Playlist taking over radio in the next five years.

“The advanced countries and the west have already started using playlist as the new norm and I see this trend replicating itself in Nigeria to the extent that playlist will take over radio in the next five years”, he said.

He noted that the coming of

Spotif to Nigeria is going to be a game changer in the music industry.

Stephen Akomaye said as a mobile app developer it was easy for him to curate successful playlist, adding that he has created dance pages to promote Afrobeats across the global.

To his credit, Stephen Akomaye is the manager of arguably one of the best disc jockeys in Africa DJ Xclusive.

