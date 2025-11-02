Nigerian sensation Vhalentina ignites the music scene with Explosive new single “ROC’IT”

Ayo Onikoyi

In a move that’s already sending shockwaves through the Afrobeats and global pop circuits, fast-rising Nigerian songbird Vhalentina has officially unveiled her latest banger, “ROC’IT”. Released on October 30 like a meteor on the dancefloor, this track is poised to catapult the 22-year-old powerhouse from Lagos’ vibrant underground to international stardom.

Vhalentina, whose real name is Sophia Chimdiadi Chike and born on February 14, 2003, in Abia State, burst onto the scene in 2024 with her soul-stirring debut EP Feelings, which has dominated radio airplays across Nigeria and beyond. Blending the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats with sultry R&B hooks and a dash of electronic flair, she’s quickly become a go-to for playlists craving that fresh Naija energy. But with “ROC’IT”, a blazing Afro-pop anthem, she’s cranking the dial to 11 – delivering a high-octane anthem that’s equal parts empowerment jam and club essential.

“I wrote ‘ROC’IT’ in the middle of a late-night studio session, fueled by nothing but sheer adrenaline and a beat that refused to let me sit still,” Vhalentina shared in an exclusive statement. “It’s about igniting your inner fire, breaking free from doubts, and launching yourself into the unknown. Nigeria’s got that rocket fuel spirit, and this song is our launchpad.” The track features pulsating basslines, shimmering synths, and Vhalentina’s signature velvet vocals that soar over a chorus begging to be screamed at festivals.

From the opening synth riff – a nod to classic 80s pop reimagined for the TikTok era – to the bridge’s explosive drop, “ROC’IT” is engineered for virality. A sneak peek clip shared on X by influencers has been keeping the artist a major topic in the Nigeria music industry. Vhalentina’s fusion of cultural pride and universal appeal echoes trailblazers like Tems and Ayra Starr, but with her own unapologetic edge – think fireworks in human form.

Fans can stream “ROC’IT” now on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack and Boomplay.

While the music has been making the entertainment twitter music audience focus on her music topic, twitter music influencers boast as they tweeted “Vhalentina is the spark Nigeria’s music scene needs right now. “ROC’IT” isn’t just a song; it’s a manifesto for dreamers ready to blast off. Strap in, world – the countdown has begun”.