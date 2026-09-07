7 countries that made it easier for Nigerians to travel, work or relocate in 2026

As immigration rules continue to change around the world, several countries introduced new visa, work-permit and residency measures in 2026 that could create opportunities for Nigerians.

While some major destinations tightened immigration requirements, others adjusted their systems to attract skilled workers, address labour shortages, encourage tourism or promote regional mobility.

The changes do not mean Nigerians automatically qualify for visas or residence permits. Rather, eligible Nigerian applicants can benefit from the new routes and simplified procedures.

Here are seven countries whose 2026 reforms could benefit Nigerians.

1. Canada opens new pathway for Nigerian doctors

Canada introduced a new immigration pathway for international medical doctors as part of efforts to address shortages in its healthcare system.

The country created a new Express Entry category for medical doctors with at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience in the previous three years.

Canada also reserved 5,000 federal immigration spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors with job offers or letters of support.

Doctors nominated through the provincial or territorial route will also be eligible for expedited work-permit processing, with applications targeted for processing within 14 days.

The programme is not exclusive to Nigerians, but it provides a new route that could benefit Nigerian-trained doctors who meet Canada’s licensing, employment and immigration requirements.

2. Russia introduces new skilled-worker route

Russia introduced a new skilled-worker immigration programme in 2026 aimed at attracting foreign professionals to sectors facing labour shortages.

The programme, according to reporting on the 2026 reform, provides eligible foreign workers with a route to temporary residence and, in some circumstances, permanent residence.

One of the reported changes is the removal of the mandatory Russian-language examination for applicants using the new skilled-worker route.

The reform could therefore provide another option for qualified Nigerians seeking employment outside the more traditional migration destinations.

3. Ireland expands employment opportunities

Ireland changed its employment-permit system in 2026 following a review of occupations experiencing labour shortages.

The government approved 32 changes to jobs eligible for employment permits, covering sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and agri-food.

Six occupations were recommended for inclusion in the Critical Skills Employment Permit system, while nine were made eligible for General Employment Permits without a quota. Two other occupations became eligible subject to new quotas, while quotas for 15 existing occupations were renewed.

The changes could benefit Nigerian professionals whose qualifications and experience match Ireland’s eligible occupations.

However, applicants must still meet the relevant salary, qualification, employment and other immigration requirements.

4. Lithuania opens more opportunities for foreign workers

Lithuania continued reforms to its foreign-worker system in 2026 as it sought to manage labour shortages.

The country operates a national quota for foreign workers rather than dividing the quota among individual economic sectors. For 2026, the approved quota was 24,706 foreign workers and covered professions and job functions across sectors.

The reform provides a route for foreign workers, including Nigerians, to take up jobs in Lithuania where they meet the applicable requirements.

There is, however, a major caveat: Lithuania’s 2026 foreign-worker quota was exhausted by September, meaning applicants after the quota was used up faced additional salary or shortage-occupation requirements.

5. Spain launches major regularisation programme

Spain introduced an extraordinary regularisation programme in 2026 for certain migrants who were already living in the country.

The programme was not designed for Nigerians applying from Nigeria. Instead, it targeted people already in Spain who had been living there continuously for at least five months and had resided in the country before January 1, 2026.

Successful applicants could obtain authorisation to live and work anywhere in Spain and in any sector for one year.

The programme attracted more than 1.17 million applications before the June 30 deadline, according to Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion.

For Nigerians already residing in Spain who met the eligibility conditions, the reform therefore created an opportunity to regularise their immigration status.

6. Ghana removes visa fees for African travellers

Ghana introduced one of the most direct changes for Nigerian travellers in 2026.

President John Dramani Mahama announced that Ghana would implement a free-visa policy for all African nationals from May 25, 2026.

Under the reform, African travellers can apply for Ghana’s e-visa online without paying a visa fee.

Because Nigerians are covered by the policy, the change removes a visa-fee barrier for Nigerian travellers visiting Ghana.

The Ghanaian government said the measure was intended to promote African integration, tourism, investment and movement across the continent.

7. Togo removes visa requirement for African passport holders

Togo also introduced a major mobility reform for Africans in 2026.

The country announced the removal of entry-visa requirements for citizens of African countries, with the policy taking effect on May 18, 2026.

Togo’s government said the exemption applies to holders of valid African passports or recognised travel documents. A subsequent government decree provides for visa-free entry for up to 30 days.

This means Nigerian passport holders can enter Togo without obtaining an entry visa, subject to the country’s applicable immigration requirements.

The government said the move was intended to promote the free movement of people, economic exchanges, tourism and African integration.

Vanguard News