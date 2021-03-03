Reps urge INEC to respect constitution, create more constituencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Wednesday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to order the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to create more federal constituencies before the 2023 general elections, as it lashed out at the commission for violating the 1999 constitution, mandating it, to do so.

The House gave the charge, as it adopted a motion of urgent national importance, sponsored by Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, entitled: “Review of the Division of states of the Federation into Federal OF Constituencies”.

He noted that “section 71(b) of the 1999 constitution as amended empowers the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to divide the federation into three hundred and sixty federal constituencies for the purpose of elections into the House of Representatives”.

He further noted that “section 73(1) expressly directed that the independent national electoral commission shall review the division of states of the federation into federal constituencies at intervals of not less than 10yrs, and may alter the constituencies in accordance with the provisions of this section to such extent as it may consider desirable in the light of the review”.

According to him, “section 49 provides that the house of representatives shall consist of 360 members representing 360 constituencies of nearly equal population as far as possible, provided that no constituency shall fall within more than one state”.

He raised the alarm that “since the commencement of the 4th republic till date, INEC has not deemed necessary the compliance of the above section 73(1) of the 1999 constitution as amended thereby depriving citizens of bloated federal constituencies adequate attention”.

He expressed worries that “though the constitution provides a 10 years time frame for constituency reviews, INEC has not done any known review in the last 22yrs of the current democratic dispensation, hence the urgent need to call on INEC to be alive to her responsibilities”.

According to him, “the reality on ground today whereby some federal constituencies are twice the size of others in both size and population is at variance with the letters and dictates of the 1999 constitution.

“This is so because INEC has failed to live up to its responsibilities, hence the need to urgently rectify this abnormally for the sake of equitable representation”.

He expressed concerns that “to guarantee effective, quality and adequate representation in the House of representatives, INEC should without delay delimit the constituencies and carve out new federal constituencies especially in constituencies covering four local government areas”.

ALSO READ: Reps raise alarm over second wave of Ebola

He said he was “Concerned that the continuous failure for INEC to live up to its responsibilities in reviewing the division of states into federal constituencies does not only portray INEC in a bad light but the entire government institution including the national assembly for also failing to call her to order and invoking adequate sanctions where necessary hence the need for this motion.

The House, in adopting the motion, resolved that “INEC should without further delay, review constituency delineation as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended.

“That in reviewing INEC should take into consideration Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Delta state which has 4 Local government areas and one of the largest federal constituencies in both population and landmass in the entire nation by splitting it into Aniocha north/Aniocha south federal constituency and Oshimili north/Oshimili south federal constituency and Iseyin/Kajola/Iwajowa/Itesiwaju in Oyo state with 4 local government areas into Iseyin/Kajola federal constituency and Iwajowa/Itesiwaju federal constituency”.

The House also mandated its “committee on electoral matters, to interface with the leadership of INEC and report back in six weeks”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: