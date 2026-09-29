2027: Examine records, ideas of those seeking office – Obiano tells Nigerians

Former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has urged Nigerians to examine the records and ideas of candidates seeking elective offices ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obiano made the call in a post on his X platform on Tuesday while commenting on preparations for the 2027 elections and recent developments concerning the Electoral Act.

He said the 2027 election would be shaped long before voters reached the polling stations, noting that the Supreme Court’s restoration of key provisions of the Electoral Act had clarified aspects of the legal framework on party membership registers and candidate nomination.

According to him, the development should reinforce the importance of accurate membership records, transparent internal processes and disciplined candidate selection by political parties.

Obiano, however, said electoral credibility was not created by courts or electoral bodies alone, but also depended on the conduct of political parties, professionalism of institutions, quality of public debate and citizens’ participation.

He said elections were strongest when voters had clear information, competing choices and confidence that their votes would be respected.

“Every eligible Nigerian has a role to play in protecting that process,” he said.

The former governor urged Nigerians to participate peacefully, examine the records and ideas of those seeking office, reject violence and intimidation, and cast their votes freely and responsibly.

He added that democracy was not only about choosing leaders but also about building the legitimacy and accountability that should follow after the votes were counted.