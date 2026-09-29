Tinubu sends NDDC 2026 budget proposal to Reps for consideration

President Bola Tinubu

By Gift ChapiOdekina

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the 2026 statutory budget proposal of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the House of Representatives for consideration and passage.

The proposal was contained in a letter dated August 20, 2026, addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, and received by the National Assembly on September 24, 2026.

In the letter, Tinubu said the budget proposal was prepared by the Minister of Niger Delta Development in line with Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the submission of budget estimates for consideration by the National Assembly.

The President said the proposal was based on the NDDC’s revenue and expenditure projections and aligned with the fiscal and developmental policies of the Federal Government as well as the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He added that the proposal also took into consideration the 2024–2026 Economic Recovery Growth Plan and key assumptions underpinning the 2026 Appropriation Act.

According to Tinubu, the NDDC’s 2026 spending priorities would focus on sectors considered critical to improving living conditions and reducing poverty in the Niger Delta.

He listed youth empowerment, energy and power supply, education, industrial and enterprise development, healthcare, security and increased agricultural productivity as areas of priority.

“The House of Representatives is invited to note that the NDDC is prioritising improvement in Youth Empowerment, Energy and Power Supply, Education, Industrial and Enterprise Development, Health, Security and increased productivity in Agriculture in order to lift a significant number of our citizens out of poverty,” the President said.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the House would give the proposal timely consideration and passage.

The submission comes as the National Assembly begins consideration of statutory budget proposals from government agencies ahead of the 2026 fiscal year.

The NDDC is responsible for coordinating development interventions across the nine Niger Delta states, with its programmes covering infrastructure, human capital development, health, education, agriculture and other sectors.