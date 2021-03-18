Preparations enter top gear for OGIC Easter fiesta

Kindly Share This Story:

Indigenous firm, OGIC has announced plans for the forthcoming Easter Fiesta sets to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

According to the organisation, the “big-budget event tagged “OGIC Easter Fiesta 2021” promises to be the first of its kind in Abeokuta, featuring live musical performances, celebrity appearance, raffle draw and beauty contest,amongst others.

Also lined up for the event which comes up April 9 included: comedy, dance competition, talent hunt and the a course of energetic performance by star artiste for the event, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and his band.

The event which will take place at the popular Sokori Green Park in Abeokuta would also feature the maiden edition of Miss OGIC beauty contest.

The Miss OGIC beauty contest which is a creative addition to the event will witness the assemblage of young and beautiful girls in an open and transparent contest.

Winner of the OGIC beauty contest will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai as well as an official car to upgrade her social status.

As part of the up for grabs at the concert is a brand new car which there will be ticket on ground for sales from which a lucky winner of the brand new car will emerge.

The host also promised to wow attendees with loads of consolation prizes.

Top celebrities, movers and shakers of Nigerian high society are expected to light up the event with their attendance.

