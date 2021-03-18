Breaking News
Translate

Preparations enter top gear for OGIC Easter fiesta

On 1:59 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Indigenous firm, OGIC has announced plans for the forthcoming Easter Fiesta sets to hold in Abeokuta,  Ogun state capital.

According to the organisation, the  “big-budget event tagged “OGIC Easter Fiesta 2021” promises to be the first of its kind in Abeokuta, featuring live musical performances, celebrity appearance, raffle draw and  beauty contest,amongst others.

Also lined up for the event which comes up April  9 included: comedy, dance competition, talent hunt and the  a course of energetic performance by star artiste for the event, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and his band.

The event which will take place at the popular Sokori Green Park in Abeokuta would also feature the maiden edition of  Miss OGIC beauty contest.

The Miss OGIC beauty contest which is a creative addition to the event will witness the assemblage of young and beautiful girls in an open and transparent contest.

Winner of the OGIC beauty contest will enjoy an all-expenses paid  trip to Dubai as well as  an official car to upgrade her social status.

READ ALSO: Lagos, EbonyLife partner for ‘Flavours Of Lagos’

As part of the up for grabs at the concert is a brand new car which there will be  ticket on ground for sales from which a lucky winner of the brand new car will emerge.

The host also promised to wow attendees with loads of consolation prizes.

Top celebrities, movers and shakers of  Nigerian high society are expected to light up the event with their attendance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!