Olageospatial Global Investment Company popularly known as OGIC is one of Nigeria’s flourishing conglomerates with interests in real estate, construction, security and entertainment.

The Fashina Olajide-owned company has a strong reputation for integrity and excellence. The entertainment arm of OGIC – organisers of Miss OGIC 2021 made good on their promise to reward the winner of the maiden beauty pageant, Miss OGIC 2021 with a car gift.

In a brief ceremony held in Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State, the OGIC boss, Fashina Olajide presented the car gift to Adelowo Hannah, winner of the beauty pageant contest. In his words, the head honcho at OGIC, Fashina Olajide reiterated his company’s commitment to excellence.

He expressed satisfaction that in spite of the economic challenges in the country, the company was still able to fulfill its goals of empowerment through entertainment.

The visibly elated Miss OGIC 2021, Adelowo Hannah was beyond greatful for the exciting gift. The beautiful Miss OGIC queen is currently months into her colorful reign and she has been a great addition to ever growing OGIC brand.



Famous for his magic wand in business, Fashina Olajide is stepping up his real estate game with massive real estate investment in Ogun’s property market.

A quick reference is the City of David project – one of the most sought-after real estate projects in Ogun State.

And that’s not all, OGIC boasts hundreds of hectares of land for development purposes located in the fast developing Atan axis in the neighborhood of Winners’ Canaan land headquarters.