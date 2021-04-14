How OGIC Easter Fiesta shut down Abeokuta with massive empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Olageospatial Global Investment Company, better known as OGIC is one of Nigeria’s High-flying companies playing strong in real estate, construction, security investment and entertainment.

The entertainment arm of the flourishing conglomerate showed its strength few days ago by organizing one of the biggest entertainment events of the year in Ogun State. Tagged OGIC Easter Fiesta, the innovative musical event spiced up with a beauty pageant and charity initiative scored high in terms of organization, transparency and empowerment.

The OGIC brand famous for its leading status in real estate has been at the forefront in the fight against poverty through various empowerment initiatives. Adopting a new strategy in its empowerment drive, OGIC through the entertainment platform has extended its milk of human kindness to a large number of Nigeria’s young population.

OGIC who is also into investment partners scheme that’s highly transparent spared no cost in camping, training, grooming and general life skills of the beauty pageant contestants from day one till the end. It’s all part of OGIC’s empowerment drive aimed at empowering Nigeria’s young and aged.

Already adjudged the event of the year by entertainment analysts, the OGIC Easter Fiesta has continued to dominate discussions in Ogun social circles. Particularly, the energetic performance of Fuji music star, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, who headlined the well-attended show is still lightning up all social media platforms.

However, the highlight of the event is the massive empowerment rolled out by OGIC at the colorful event. With a truckload of gifts, OGIC dazzled the crowd with gifts ranging from a brand new car, motorcycles and so much more.

Worthy of mention is the physically challenged on a wheelchair who emerged as a third motorcycle winner. It was quite an emotional scene. Other beneficiaries of OGIC milk of human kindness include Mrs. Akingbade Titilayo, a resident of Ope Oluwa, Ita-Osin axis of Abeokuta, who emerged the star winner of a brand new Lexus car.

Also, the well-organized Miss OGIC 2021 beauty pageant paraded some of Nigeria’s combination of beauty and brain, young and beautiful ladies from all walks of life. At the end of a tough competition, Adelowo Hannah Oluwabusayo walked tall among the contestants as she emerged the new Miss OGIC 2021.

Another damsel, Bankole Joke Olabisi emerged the 1st runner up and Adedeji Aderonke Victoria 2nd runner up, Akindileyin Oluwatofunmi Mary was also decorated as Miss Independent.

As if that wasn’t enough, old women were also empowered by the foundation.

