Worker dies on Barcelona’s Camp Nou construction site

A 54-year-old worker died on Friday while working on the redevelopment of Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium, Catalan regional police said.

The death is the first fatal accident reported at the site since renovation work began in June 2023.

Emergency services were called to the stadium, but the worker could not be saved. He is believed to have “died as a result of a blow”.

An investigation into the incident is under way.

The Camp Nou rebuild began three years ago but was slowed by permit complications and complaints over working conditions among other factors.

The redevelopment project is currently focused in part on installing a compression ring designed to support the stadium’s roof structure.

The works are expected to be completed in early 2028.

Vanguard News