IG orders police to shoot anyone carrying illegal firearms

IGP Olatunji Disu

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has directed police officers across the country to shoot on sight anyone found carrying illegal firearms, as part of intensified efforts to curb insecurity.

Disu issued the directive on Friday during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, saying the move followed President Bola Tinubu’s instruction that the lingering security crisis in the state must be brought to an end.

The police chief maintained that only authorised security personnel are legally permitted to carry firearms, warning that law enforcement agencies would no longer tolerate the unlawful possession of weapons.

“You cannot move around freely carrying arms as if there is no law and order in this country. It will not be tolerated,” he said.

Disu explained that the directive was backed by Force Order 237, which empowers police officers to respond immediately to armed threats without waiting for approval from superior officers.

“We have given them instructions. We have a Force Order 237. Police officers have been instructed that they don’t need to wait for any superior order. They know where to deploy their firearms,” he said.

He said the decision was informed by the increasing number of casualties among security personnel in the line of duty.

“We are tired of losing our men. We are tired of police officers, soldiers, and other members of the security agencies dying anyhow,” the IGP said.

Reaffirming the directive, Disu added: “They have been instructed to shoot at sight. They have been trained to do what is necessary. But we will not succeed without the cooperation of all of you.”

The Inspector-General urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence, noting that community cooperation remains vital to efforts to combat armed criminality.

Benue State has witnessed repeated attacks by armed groups in recent months, leaving scores dead, displacing thousands of residents and destroying property.

The Federal Government has continued to strengthen security operations in the state by deploying additional personnel and adopting tougher measures aimed at restoring peace and preventing further attacks.