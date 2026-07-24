Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has said that brands and corporate leaders are partly responsible for the growing “Olodo uprising” in Nigeria, arguing that the country’s increasing celebration of entertainment over academic excellence is fueling anti-intellectualism.

Speaking on The Nigeria Meter Podcast, Awolowo said Nigeria needs to place greater value on academic achievements and intellectual accomplishments, as was the case in the past.

According to him, academic competitions and intellectual pursuits were once widely celebrated, inspiring many young people to strive for excellence.

“We need to celebrate our academics more because back in the day, that was what was happening. That is what made a number of people in my own set get scholarship awards,” he said.

He recalled that winning competitions such as the Cowbell Mathematics Championship motivated other students to work harder, while debates, sports and drama clubs were attractive platforms for young people.

“As of that point in time, intelligence was very appealing,” he said.

Awolowo contrasted that era with the current situation, where he believes academic achievements receive little public recognition despite Nigerians recording notable successes on the global stage.

Referring to Nigerian pupils who recently excelled in an international spelling competition, he questioned why such accomplishments were not celebrated with the same enthusiasm often reserved for celebrities.

Brands, CEOs are part of people who started Olodo uprising - Seyi Awolowo @officialseyiawo



Watch full podcast on Saturday 12pm on YouTube.#olodouprising#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/9esrf3TWeA — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) July 24, 2026

“These children won the Spelling Bee. That’s what we need to make go viral, so people see that we have legitimate talents. We have people excelling so greatly where they are recognized worldwide. Why aren’t those kids being celebrated? Why are we not stopping the airports for them to land? And there’s drum crew, celebrating them to motivate all other children?” he asked.

He also criticised brands for prioritising social media engagement over promoting intellectual role models, arguing that the trend has long-term consequences for the country’s workforce.

“Another set of people I’d almost like to blame are all these brands because they’re looking at how to increase engagements more than celebrating the people that would come and replace workers at their offices,” he said.

He added that the same organisations later complain about the quality of Nigeria’s workforce.

“That’s why you see some CEOs saying that Nigerian employees are not employable, not knowing that they are part of the people that started this entire thing,” he said.

When it was suggested that brands were simply trying to market their products, Awolowo questioned whether commercial interests should come at the cost of the nation’s intellectual development.

“Sell their market, no problem. At the expense of the IQ of the nation?” he asked.