Breaking News
Translate

One killed as South African students protest over tuition debt

On 3:11 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

One killed as South African students protest over tuition debt

A passerby was shot dead Wednesday after South African police moved to disperse students protesting against refusal by a top  Johannesburg-based university to register those in arrears with tuition fees, local media and the university said.

AFP journalists saw the body of a man lying on his back on the sidewalk covered with a silver-coloured safety sheet, just a street away from the University of the Witwatersrand  (Wits).

Clashes erupted when police used rubber bullets to break up a group of students who were blocking roads with rubble and disrupting traffic in downtown Johannesburg around the Wits campus precinct.

Students began sporadic protests in early January over the alleged exclusion of some students by a government-sponsored tuition aid scheme.

They are demanding that Wits university allows all students with outstanding debt to register for the 2021 academic year.

ALSO READ: Maina’s request to summon witnesses to court was done in haste – Court

Many students have fallen into arrears because of economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local broadcasters showed live the clashes between police and students.

Wits University spokeswoman Shirona Patel said the victim was not their student.

“My understanding so far is that the protestors blocked a public road, the police tried to disperse them, and the passerby was shot in the crossfire,” she told AFP.

Enraged students gathered near the body, with some shouting at police officers to leave the area.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!