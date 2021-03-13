Just in: Zugacoin now can be used to buy car, other products

Kindly Share This Story:

Archbishop SamZuga and Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma of Innoson vehicle manufacturing company have sealed a business partnership deal today, Saturday, March 13, 2021.

With this new feat, Samzuga’s Zugacoin can now be comfortably used to purchase any type of vehicle, motorcycles, plastics and all the products under INNOSON companies anywhere in the world.

The partnership was signed and sealed at the company’s factory at Nnewi Anambra State.

It was also gathered that other merchants are warming up to become part of Zugacoin’s growing chains of businesses.

A few days ago, Zugacoin Crypocurrency, founded in 2020 by Nigerian Archbishop Sam Zuga successfully made its first conversion into Fiat currency.

The archbishop had unveiled his Cryptocurrency platform called Zugacoin on 1st of December 2020, which he said is intended to be used to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Africa.

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Zugacoin recorded the ground breaking history.

“Let it be on record all over the world that ZUGACOIN was first Cashed out/ withdrawn/ changed into Fiat currency on 3rd March 2021 by 13 minutes after 11 Antemeridiam (a.m) Nigerian time against all odds. When God says YES nobody can say no.

With God all things are possible.

All things are possible to him that believes,” the philanthropic Cleric also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall announced.

With this, Zugacoin can be withdrawn as any Fiat currency of choice successfully without hitches.

