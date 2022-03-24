Archbishop Sam Zuga has promised to clear 97B Dollars of Federal Government of Nigeria’s debts in 12 months using Zugacoin.

This news is coming after the Federal Government incurred N950bn new domestic borrowing between January 2022 and March 11, 2022.

The fresh borrowing was disclosed on March 17 in the presentation of the Public Debt Data as of December 31, 2021, by the Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha.

According to Sam Zuga who is the Founder of Zuga Coin, the first crypocurrency in Africa, every single Nigerian is owing roughly 485 dollars, thus ZUGACOIN BEP20 (SZCB) is the way to go urgently.

The cleric who is the world’s first professor of digital economy explained further, “Apart from the Federal Government debts profile of over 97 billion dollars currently, if shared to the rough estimated population of 200 million Nigerians, everyone is owing roughly 485 dollars. This is not inclusive of the additional debts from each State in Nigeria respectively.

With your cooperation by following instructions, ZUGACOIN can clear Al these debts in 12 months.

I believe in using the available to do the impossible. Let us use the available population of Nigerians to come out of debt through wisdom.

ZUGACOIN BEP20 (SZCB) is the way to go urgently by every Nigerian.”

According to Public Debt Data document, the Federal Government still plans to borrow an additional N1.6tn, while the 2022 debt target for domestic borrowing is N2.57tn.

There is also a plan to borrow N2.57tn from foreign creditors, while N1.16tn is expected from multilateral/bilateral drawdowns.

In total, the Federal Government plans to add N6.3tn new debts to the current debt stock, which would push the country’s total debt stock to N45.86tn by December 2022.