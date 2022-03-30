Archbishop Sam Zuga who recently promised to clear 97B Dollars of Federal Government of Nigeria’s debts in 12 months using Zugacoin has just met with the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora.

The Archbishop confirmed his successful meeting with the executives inside CBN building in Abuja which is focused on economic policies and issues bordering on the betterment of Nigeria’s economy.

Sam Zuga who also promised to make the value of one Naira equals one dollar explained that he plans to achieve this through Digital economy/Digital currency.

Currently, Naira is trading at 573 Naira per Dollar and the cleric vows to drastically tackle this with Zugacoin to elevate the value of the currency.

Sam Zuga who is the world’s first professor of digital economy took the bold step to intervene shortly after the Federal Government incurred N950bn new domestic borrowing between January 2022 and March 11, 2022.

The fresh borrowing was disclosed on March 17 in the presentation of the Public Debt Data as of December 31, 2021, by the Director-General of the DMO, Patience Oniha.

According to Sam Zuga who is the Founder of Zuga Coin, every single Nigerian is owing roughly 485 dollars, thus ZUGACOIN BEP20 (SZCB) is the way to go urgently.

He explained further, “Apart from the Federal Government debts profile of over 97 billion dollars currently, if shared to the rough estimated population of 200 million Nigerians, everyone is owing roughly 485 dollars. This is not inclusive of the additional debts from each State in Nigeria respectively.

With your cooperation by following instructions, ZUGACOIN can clear Al these debts in 12 months.

I believe in using the available to do the impossible. Let us use the available population of Nigerians to come out of debt through wisdom.

ZUGACOIN BEP20 (SZCB) is the way to go urgently by every Nigerian.”