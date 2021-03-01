Epe indigenes reject planned delineation to Eti-Osa division

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Epe indigenes have rejected the planned move by the Lagos State Government and House of Assembly to re-delineate Epe to Eti- Osa administrative constituency in Lagos State.

The Deputy Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety, (retd), Akogun Ademola, on behalf of indigenes under the umbrella of League of Epe Indigenes, expressed this during a Stakeholders’ meeting, held in Epe, at the weekend.

Recall that the House of Assembly held the Public hearing on a plan to merge the Epe division with the Eti-Osa division. Epe indigenes, however, described the move as “irrelevant and against the peaceful history and culture of the founding forefathers.”

Ademola stressed that the culture in Epe division is their value that must be maintained relatively without mixing any other culture with the Yoruba.

The group, therefore, appealed to the state government to intervene, saying what Epe division needs are; creating job opportunities for her youths to put food on their tables as a lot of youths in Epe are unemployed and hungry which should not be worsened and polluted with Eti Osa Igbo dominated area.

Also, Segun Olulade who maintained that the proposed bills were not a law yet, stressed; “I expect the House of Assembly to come out and reveal the truth behind this bill to erase confusion caused in Epe division.”

He commended the convener of the meeting and explained that there were things they do in Epe that can never be done in Eti-Osa because what binds the existence of the people is culture, tradition and history and Epe division would continue to remain as the new and modern Lagos to promote equity and speak in one voice.

Ex-Lagos Speaker, Joko Pelumi, representing the Agbowa Ikosi area, stated that the government needed to redress so many complaints and allegations in Epe divisions amicably to attract peace and unity and allow the people of Epe to maintain their culture without any intruder of opposing culture.

The Chairman Lekki Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Barr. Laitan Ogidan said it was a political caricature that must be quickly rejected to merge the Eti Osa to Epe Divisions.

“It is impolite if they bring the Island people who are comprised of Benin kingdom to Epe division. It was Adeniran Ogunsanya and T. O. S Benson SAN, according to history who fought to make Ikorodu remain part of the Epe division and it was not created out of fun but were born out of cultural relativity which consists of six administrative districts under the colonial era.”

