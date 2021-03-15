Breaking News
Bandits kidnap pupils ,teachers in Kaduna

BREAKING: Bandits kill Southern Kaduna District head, son

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government on Monday said it has received security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna, said in a terse statement, that according to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the local government area

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,’ he said.

