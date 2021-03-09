BadboiHY set to popularize Afrotrap with EP release

Kindly Share This Story:

Humphrey Osagie Afobhokhan, stage name is BadboiHY, has vowed to change the fortunes of Afrotrap genre of music in Nigeria and with his forthcoming EP.

The native of the ancient kingdom of Benin grew up in Lagos. The musical artiste bagged a degree in microbiology from Benson Idahosa University, Edo State.

The multi-talented entertainer, performer, singer, songwriter, model and instrumentalist said that he has always had a flair for music.

The musical act said that after his secondary and tertiary education, he followed his passion and began writing and composing music in 2013, but officially took music as a professional career in 2019.

He released his debut hit single in the same year titled “Zero Billing” where he featured singer Lipaese. The single got massive airplay in the country and beyond.

BadboiHY’s genre of music is a fusion of Afro and trap called Afrotrap.

According to the artiste, writing and composing his own music comes easily to him because as an instrumentalist, who plays both the guitar and the piano, he has no qualms writing, composing, and recording his tracks. He said his relationship with music and love for the guitar and piano started long before he conceived the idea of following through with his music career.

The singer has amassed experience in the industry, honed his musical talent and skills, and constantly working to improve himself and dish out good music to his teeming fans.

Throughout the years, BadboiHY has faced and tackled challenges in the music industry as a music act. He is constantly raising and re-setting the bar for himself.

Following the success of his debut single, Zero Billing, BadboiHY has a body of work, an EP that he is set to drop under his record label Fahoy Music.

Critics say his pending body of work is expected to receive massive air play around the world.

BadboiHY is very active on the social media space, using it as a means to display his lifestyle and keep his fans up to date with the happenings in his musical career. BadboiHY is steadily carving a niche for himself and he says he is here to stay.

