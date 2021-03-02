2 men in court for allegedly damaging govt property, beating up security guard

Kindly Share This Story:

Two men on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, for allegedly damaging government property and beating up a security guard at the Oduduwa College building.

The police charged Ayoola Olalekan and Balogun Emmanuel, whose house addresses were not given, with conspiracy, assault and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 1, 2021 at Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendants with others at large, conspired to commit felony to wit: serious assault and malicious damage.

He told the court that the defendants allegedly damaged the Louvre Windows of Oduduwa College building with pebbles.

He alleged that the defendants beat up Cpl. Aderibigbe Emmanuel, a security gurad while performing his lawful duty.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 356, 451 and 526(A) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Sunday Olagbaju, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal conditions, saying they would not jump bail since they had reason persons to stand as sureties

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo ruled that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until March 28, for hearing.(NAN)

