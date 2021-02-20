Visa announces 2021 edition of Visa Everywhere Initiative

Kindly Share This Story:

…Fintech companies from all over the world are invited to compete for a combined $125,000 in total prize money and a spotlight on the world stage.

Visa announced the 2021 edition of the Everywhere Initiative – a global innovation program and competition for fintechs. This year, the focus is on expansion and accessibility, with Visa offering a one-stop experience to register and learn about upcoming opportunities and competitions – via the global website.

Fintechs started by everyone, everywhere will pitch their ideas in regional competitions to a panel of expert judges from across the payments industry. All applicants from Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) are invited to compete first on a CEMEA stage to win a combined $25,000 in total prize and then on a global stage for a combined $100,000 in total prize money. and to tell their companies’ stories.

“Supporting companies across the globe who are building solutions that power seamless money movement everywhere is a top priority for Visa. We recognize fintechs as a force for innovation that is core to our business and encourage everyone to apply to Visa Everywhere Initiative. I am looking forward to seeing the many brilliant ideas from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and across SSA this year,” noted Aida Diarra Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for Visa Sub Saharan Africa.

Participants are invited to submit applications in English to the CEMEA regional pitch before May 7, with the regional CEMEA finals scheduled for June 8 and global finals – for September 14, 2021.

