Undertake regular exercise for fitness, longevity, NMA tells patients, stakeholders

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has reiterated the need for regular exercise as a means of promoting longevity.

Dr Joe Amodu, Chairman, NMA, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said this at the maiden edition of the “five kilometre mini-marathon and fun run” organised by the association, on Saturday, in Gwagwalada Area council of the FCT.

Amodu said that exercise played a major role in achieving healthy living, adding that by exercising regularly, one would remain fit.

“It also minimises a lot of disease conditions that can come from not exercising, like diabetes, hypertension and other diseases, that always pop up as a result of sedentary lifestyle.

“Over the past one year we have been scorched with the COVID-19 pandemic and it has led a lot of people to be sedentary, becoming docile and not involved in their health issues”.

“As doctors, displaying this marathon is our own way of saying that we are also ready to ‘work the talk’, let the patients and the public know that exercise is a major factor to a healthy life.

“By exercising, we are telling people that exercise should be part of your daily routine, you cannot eat much food and exercise little,” he said.

Amodu said the mini marathon was a way by which doctors practice what they preach, in addition to their willingness to take the lead in the campaign on healthy living.

He noted that plans were underway to expand the exercise, so as to involve patients and other stakeholders, adding that it would be sustained and be made more regular.

Similarly, Dr Safiya Yahaya-Kongoila, the Chairman, Sports Committee, NMA-FCT, said that the main reason the association organised the programme was because many doctors do little or no exercise, due to their busy schedule.

“After the marathon we will get winners that will represent us in the doctor’s games,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was the presentation of medals, gifts and cash prizes to winners, in both the male and female categories.

Dr Ernest Ohia who came first in the male category, attributed his success to regular personal exercise, saying that exercise was part of his lifestyle and never for competition.

He added that his routine exercise for the past two years as a way of keeping fit had brought blessing and recognition to him.

Dr Ola Okike who took first in the female category, said that she never knew she could make clinch the first position, although it did not come as a surprise because exercise was a daily routine for her.

