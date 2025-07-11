Eat right, exercise regularly, Adeboye advises

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS — As global health concerns continue to rise, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has issued a clarion call to Christians and the public at large to embrace healthy living as a vital part of fulfilling divine purpose.

In a series of recent devotional messages titled “Eat Right,” “Physical Exercise is Profitable,” and “Avoid Gluttony,” the 83-year-old cleric linked physical wellness to spiritual vitality, emphasizing that maintaining a healthy body is not only biblical but crucial to longevity and effectiveness in life.

“Don’t eat junk foods that endanger your health and then run to God for healing when the doctor’s report comes out,” Adeboye warned. “You should glorify Him with your body by eating only foods that will keep you healthy.”

According to Pastor Adeboye, many of today’s health challenges are self-inflicted due to poor dietary habits, excessive sugar intake, late-night heavy meals, and a sedentary lifestyle. He advised believers to cultivate personal gardens where possible to avoid chemically preserved food, urging a return to consuming natural fruits and vegetables.

He warned that unhealthy eating habits not only impair physical performance but also weaken spiritual alertness.

“You can’t eat junk and expect to wake up at night to pray effectively. Food should nourish, not destroy,” he stressed.

Drawing from scriptural guidance in 1 Timothy 4:8, Adeboye also emphasized the importance of physical exercise, acknowledging that while spiritual discipline is paramount, bodily health should not be neglected.

“A soft life without exercise endangers your health,” he said. “Don’t let comfort cut your life short.”

He shared how he incorporates walking into his daily routine, even during prayer sessions, explaining that movement helps strengthen the body, improve mental health, and increase productivity.

In his message titled “Avoid Gluttony,” the revered pastor identified excessive eating as a spiritual snare and a pathway to disease, referencing a scientific experiment that showed how overfed rats were more vulnerable to illness compared to moderately fed ones.

“Overeating makes you weak and burdens your body with excess digestion. Gluttony is a trap of the devil—it makes you physically and spiritually vulnerable,” he said.

Adeboye further described fasting as an essential spiritual discipline, recalling his personal experience with a 40-day fast in 1984 as pivotal to his spiritual journey.

“Christians who are serious about their destiny don’t eat every day. Despite my age, I still fast because I want to finish strong,” he said.

With these messages, Pastor Adeboye offers a holistic perspective on Christian living—urging believers to take care of their physical bodies as temples of God, embrace moderation, and combine spiritual discipline with healthy habits to fulfill their God-given destinies.