Nigeria experiencing feminization of labour migration — FG

By Victoria Ojeme

The federal government has expressed dismay over the increasing number of Nigerian women migrating overseas for menial jobs saying it predisposes them to lots of danger.

The feminisation of migration gives rise to specific problematic forms of migration, such as the commercialised migration of women and girls as domestic workers and caregivers, often resulting in the trafficking of women for labour and sexual exploitation.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, recently in Abuja described migration as a natural phenomenon that cannot be stopped.

She said managed migration must be encouraged, for a positive impact on the migrant, the country of origin and the host country

She made this assertion at a Lecture delivered on: “Migration, Diaspora and Africa’s Development at the National Defence College for Participants of Course 29 in Abuja.

On Nigeria Diaspora Population, Dabiri-Erewa said that an estimated 17 million Nigerians are scattered all over the world accomplishing excellent feats in medicine, Health, technology, education, economy and many others both to their host countries and country of origin.

