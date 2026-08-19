TCN adds 672MW transmission capacity to Lagos network

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

ABUJA — The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has added 672 megawatts (MW) of transmission capacity to the Lagos electricity network following the commissioning of transformer projects at four transmission substations across the state.

The projects, commissioned by the Minister of Power, Engr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, comprise seven 132/33kV transformers and a 300MVA, 330/132/33kV transformer installed at the Apapa, Ijora, Alausa and Lekki transmission substations.

The interventions are expected to strengthen bulk power supply to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, and Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, IKEDC, thereby improving electricity availability to industries, businesses and households across key economic corridors in Lagos.

At the Lekki Transmission Substation, the project comprises a 300MVA, 330/132/33kV transformer and two 60MVA, 132/33kV transformers.

The upgrade has doubled the 330/132kV transformation capacity of the substation from 300MVA to 600MVA, equivalent to about 480MW.

Capacity at the 132/33kV level also increased from 120MVA to 240MVA, equivalent to approximately 192MW, while nine new 33kV feeders were added to facilitate the evacuation of bulk power into the EKEDC network.

Speaking at the commissioning, Tegbe said the investment was designed to ensure that electricity infrastructure kept pace with rapid industrial, commercial and residential development in the Lekki axis.

“Today, we are commissioning capacity — capacity for businesses to grow; capacity for industries to produce; capacity for communities to prosper,” he said.

Alausa gets new 100MVA transformer

At the Alausa substation, a new 100MVA, 132/33kV transformer increased transformation capacity from 135MVA to 205MVA, equivalent to about 164MW.

The intervention is expected to increase bulk power available to IKEDC by about 80MW for onward distribution to consumers.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, said the Alausa project demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding and strengthening the nation’s transmission infrastructure.

According to him, the new transformer replaced an existing 30MVA unit, increasing the substation’s capacity by 70MVA.

He said the project, executed by Shanghai Electric Ltd under a World Bank-funded initiative that commenced in January 2021, was expected to provide more stable and reliable electricity to at least 70,000 residents in Alausa and adjoining communities through IKEDC.

Abdulaziz added that the additional capacity would enable TCN to wheel more bulk electricity to distribution load centres, thereby strengthening grid stability and improving supply to consumers.

Ijora capacity rises to 230MVA

At Ijora, two ageing 30MVA transformers were replaced with two modern 100MVA, 132/33kV units, raising the substation’s installed transformation capacity from 90MVA to 230MVA.

Abdulaziz said the project added 140MVA to the substation’s capacity to meet growing electricity demand within the EKEDC franchise area.

He said the upgrade would accommodate future load growth, reduce network constraints and improve reliability in Ijora and surrounding areas, which are important to Lagos’ commercial and industrial activities.

“Transmission capacity must remain ahead of the generation curve,” Abdulaziz said, adding that TCN would continue to invest in substations, transformer upgrades, transmission lines and advanced grid technologies.

The Ijora and Alausa projects were funded by the World Bank and executed by Shanghai Electric Limited.

Apapa gets 2x60MVA GIS

At the Apapa Transmission Substation, TCN commissioned a 2x60MVA Gas Insulated Substation (GIS).

The project, delivered by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under its Official Development Assistance programme, includes two 60MVA transformers, new 132kV and 33kV GIS switchgear, modern protection and control systems, substation automation and SCADA infrastructure.

The project has increased bulk power availability in the Apapa axis by approximately 96MW.

Tegbe said the projects formed part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to identify and eliminate transmission bottlenecks that constrain electricity supply and economic activities.

“Our approach is deliberate: Identify the bottleneck. Invest in it. Remove the constraint. Unlock the capacity,” he said.

The minister said the Federal Government would continue to strengthen transmission infrastructure in areas where it constrains available power, expand substations requiring additional capacity and rehabilitate or replace ageing equipment.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was directing electricity investments to locations where additional infrastructure could unlock production, investment, employment and economic value.

TCN said the Lagos projects formed part of its nationwide programme to expand and modernise the transmission network, with other completed and ongoing transformer and transmission-line projects across the country scheduled for commissioning.