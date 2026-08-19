2027: BOOT Party kicks off campaign Wednesday — Chairman

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The National Chairman of the Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT) Party, Sonny Adenuga, has announced that the party will commence its campaign for the 2027 general elections on Wednesday.

Adenuga, who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, said the party had put in place a campaign structure designed to reach Nigerians across the country through its state and local government chapters.

He said the party was committed to presenting its programmes and policies to Nigerians ahead of the elections, while ensuring that its campaign was rooted in direct engagement with voters.

However, Adenuga criticised what he described as exorbitant charges imposed by some state governments for the use of billboards and other campaign platforms.

He argued that excessive campaign costs could restrict the participation of smaller political parties and candidates who lacked the financial resources to compete with well-funded political organisations.

According to him, the growing emphasis on money in Nigeria’s political process was undermining democratic participation and preventing competent candidates from effectively reaching the electorate.

He said, “Democracy is in chains when financial burdens and excessive costs prevent ordinary citizens and political parties from participating actively in elections.

“Elections should be a contest of ideas, policies and the strength of candidates, not a competition determined by who can afford the highest financial barriers.

“The BOOT Party is committed to participating fully in the electoral process, but we must continue to question unreasonable costs imposed by governments, including charges for billboards and other campaign activities.

“Such financial barriers do not strengthen democracy; they restrict it.”

Adenuga called for a political environment in which all parties and candidates could participate without being subjected to prohibitive financial requirements.

“We should be creating a political environment where participation is affordable and accessible to all, not one where only the financially powerful can effectively compete,” he said.