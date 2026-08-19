FCT police arrest 10 traffic robbers, 20 one-way offenders

…Rescue three kidnapped victims, arrest two suspects

…Arrest armed robbery suspects, recover motorcycles, knives

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 10 suspected traffic robbers accused of dispossessing motorists and passengers of their belongings on congested roads across Abuja.

The command also arrested 20 motorists for driving against traffic, popularly known as “one-way”, while three kidnapped victims were rescued and two suspected kidnappers arrested in separate operations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed this on Wednesday while giving an update on the command’s recent anti-crime operations.

Sanusi said the crackdown on traffic robbers followed complaints from members of the public about criminals who disguise themselves as hawkers and exploit traffic congestion to rob motorists and passengers.

He said he directed all Divisional Police Officers, particularly those operating within the city centre, to ensure that such criminal elements were removed from the roads.

“Following complaints from members of the public regarding the criminal activities of traffic robbers who sometimes disguise themselves as hawkers along congested roads and traffic stops, I charged all Divisional Police Officers, particularly within the city centre, to ensure the evacuation of such persons from our roads,” he said.

The suspects arrested were identified as Umar Salihu, Yusuf Isah, Aliyu Hamza, Abubakar Naziru, Muhammed Musa, Yagugu Mohammed, Suwidi Jibril, Kasimu Taraba, Abubakar Sani and Aminu Umar.

Sanusi said the suspects were in police custody and undergoing investigation.

20 arrested for ‘one-way’ driving

The commissioner said he also directed the command’s divisional police officers to intensify enforcement against motorists who violate traffic regulations, particularly those driving against the flow of traffic.

He said 20 motorists had so far been arrested for various traffic offences and charged to court.

“These operations will be sustained across all roads within the FCT until our roads are safe for all road users,” he said.

Police rescue three kidnap victims

Sanusi also disclosed that the command had rescued three victims kidnapped from their residence in Nyanya, Abuja.

He said the incident was reported on August 14, 2026, at about 6pm, following which he deployed operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit, Team 1, to commence investigation.

According to him, investigation revealed that the victims had been taken to New Nyanya in Nasarawa State, where they were held by their abductors.

He said intelligence provided by a resident of the FCT enabled the police to track and arrest two suspects, identified as Godwin Afekhide and Aaron Ogbu, who were allegedly linked to the abduction.

“All three victims were rescued unharmed and reunited with their family,” Sanusi said.

Two arrested over robbery, stolen property

The commissioner further disclosed the arrest of two suspects allegedly linked to armed robbery incidents in Nyanya and Kubwa.

He said the investigation followed a robbery reported in Nyanya on July 14, 2026, after which operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit, Team 2, were deployed to identify and apprehend those responsible.

According to him, investigators later established that a similar robbery had occurred in Kubwa, using a modus operandi similar to the Nyanya incident.

He said intelligence supplied by members of the public, combined with digital investigative techniques, led operatives to a hotel in Jabi, where a 32-year-old suspect, Ismail Tasiu, was arrested.

Tasiu was arrested alongside 35-year-old Adamu Aliyu, whom police identified as an alleged receiver of stolen items.

Sanusi said police recovered five motorcycles, three knives, a vehicle number plate and a face cap bearing the inscription “Kaduna State Vigilante Service” from the suspects.

He said the suspects and exhibits remained in police custody and would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.

Six arrested over burglary, armed robbery

The commissioner also disclosed the arrest of six suspects allegedly involved in burglary and armed robbery.

He said operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit, Team 1, arrested the suspects on July 28, 2026, following intelligence-led operations.

The suspects were identified as Sanusi Yusuf, Zakari Mohammed, Sani Adamu, Abdulwasi Yahuza, Abdullahi Abah and Aliyu Mohammed.

Sanusi said investigation showed that the gang allegedly specialised in breaking into residential buildings at night, stealing valuables and stabbing victims.

He said the suspects remained in custody and would be charged to court after investigations.

The commissioner assured residents that the command would sustain its operations against criminal elements across the FCT.

“We will identify their hideouts, disrupt their networks, recover their instruments of crime, and bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

Sanusi urged residents to continue providing the police with credible information about suspicious persons and activities in their communities.

“With your continued support and cooperation, we will make the Federal Capital Territory safer for all,” he added.