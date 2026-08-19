2027: Urhobo youths endorse Oborevwori for second term

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

—Cite infrastructure, welfare, youth empowerment initiatives

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Urhobo Youth Leaders Association (UYLA), Abuja/Diaspora Chapter, has endorsed Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for a second term, citing what it described as his administration’s achievements in infrastructure, human capital development and social welfare.

The group announced its position at the end of an expanded Executive and General Assembly meeting held in Abuja, where it passed a vote of confidence in the governor and called on Deltans to support his re-election in 2027.

In a communiqué signed by the association’s President, Comrade Kennedy Ejename; General Secretary, Comrade Jonathan Ibrebru-Idonor; and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Moses Itemire, UYLA said its endorsement was based on what it described as “verifiable, evidence-based performance” under the administration’s MORE Agenda — Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.

The association particularly commended the administration’s road construction and urban renewal projects, citing the Warri-Effurun axis, where major flyovers and road expansion projects are being executed.

It also highlighted the Warri-Effurun flyover and road projects being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the ongoing N39.3 billion Otovwodo Flyover in Ughelli and the proposed Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor.

According to the group, investments in roads and drainage infrastructure across the state’s 25 local government areas have improved connectivity and created opportunities for increased economic activities.

Welfare, workers’ benefits

On social welfare, UYLA cited the administration’s widow support scheme, which it said provides beneficiaries with monthly stipends and health insurance coverage.

The group described the initiative as evidence of what it called “governance with compassion.”

It also commended the payment of pension obligations, implementation of the new minimum wage, settlement of promotion arrears and recruitment of teaching and non-teaching personnel.

The association said the measures had positively affected workers, pensioners and other vulnerable groups across the state.

Youth, women empowerment

UYLA further praised the administration’s youth and women empowerment programmes, including the MORE Grant, D-CARES and MORE-Biz initiatives.

It said the programmes had provided financial assistance and business opportunities to thousands of vulnerable residents and entrepreneurs.

In the health and education sectors, the group cited the provision of medical equipment, support for indigent patients, health insurance enrolment and bursary payments to more than 30,000 Delta State students.

The association also commended reforms in the electricity sector, including the establishment of the Delta State Electricity Regulatory Commission and plans to expand renewable energy infrastructure across key government facilities and institutions.

IGR increase

UYLA also cited the reported increase in Delta State’s internally generated revenue from N84 billion to N200 billion in 2025, describing the development as an indication of efforts to strengthen the state’s economy and improve its investment environment.

The association said it was prepared to collaborate with relevant government programmes under the MORE Agenda to organise sensitisation and awareness campaigns focusing on creativity and entrepreneurship among youths across Delta State.

‘Oborevwori is Pan-Delta governor’

The group described Oborevwori as a “Pan-Delta governor”, arguing that his projects and policies had extended beyond the Urhobo axis to other parts of the state.

It subsequently resolved to mobilise Urhobo youths in Abuja, Northern Nigeria and the diaspora in support of the governor’s re-election bid.

UYLA also called on Deltans across ethnic, religious and political divides to support continuity of the MORE Agenda.

The association, however, urged the governor to sustain his focus on infrastructure development, human welfare, youth empowerment and inclusive development across the state.