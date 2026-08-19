Canada strengthens measures to combat immigration, citizenship fraud

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has stepped up measures to detect and prevent immigration and citizenship fraud, as part of efforts to protect the integrity of the country’s immigration system.

The department said it trains immigration officers around the world to identify fraudulent activities and works with law enforcement and other government agencies to investigate and prosecute individuals who violate Canada’s immigration laws.

IRCC said it collaborates with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), foreign law enforcement agencies and authorities responsible for issuing identity and status documents.

According to the department, the collaboration enables authorities to identify fraudulent applications, investigate suspected cases and take appropriate enforcement action against offenders.

To detect fraud, IRCC said it contacts relevant issuing authorities to verify the authenticity of documents submitted by applicants.

It also implements programme-integrity measures designed to identify and deter scammers, while pursuing cases of misrepresentation involving individuals seeking to exploit Canada’s immigration programmes.

Biometrics deployed against identity fraud

The department said biometrics also form an important part of its efforts to prevent identity fraud.

Biometric information, including fingerprints and photographs, is collected to help verify the identity of applicants.

IRCC said it works with authorities in other countries to use biometric data to strengthen identity verification and protect the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.

The department stressed that its anti-fraud measures are aimed at protecting legitimate applicants and ensuring that Canada’s immigration and citizenship programmes are not exploited by individuals seeking to circumvent the law.

It said its cooperation with domestic and international partners would continue as part of broader efforts to identify, investigate and prosecute immigration and citizenship fraud.