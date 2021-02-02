Law to ban moving cattle from North to South: PDP Senate caucus backs Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges Senate to carefully consider it to solve the nation’s security problems

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senate Caucus has thrown its weight behind Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano over his call on the Federal Government to come up with a law that will ban the movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country.

According to the PDP Senate Caucus, the Kano State Governor is on the right part to have asked the Federal Government to enact a law banning the movement of cattle from the north to other parts of the country in order to resolve the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday on the development, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South noted that in line with Ganduje, having a ban on movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling in the country.

Abaribe was quick to add that upon resumption and when the issue comes before the Senators to discuss and maybe subsequently considered, the lawmakers should diligently and painstakingly look at as part of the solutions to nip in the bud, the various security challenges across the country.

Abaribe said, ” I Cannot say anything until we reopen. I don’t speak for the senate. However, the minority caucus welcomes his idea and would urge the Senate to carefully consider it as part of the solutions to the security problems of the Nigerian State.”

Recall that Governor Ganduje of Kano State had called on the Federal Government to enact a law banning the movement of cattle from the north to other parts of the country in order to resolve the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.

According to him, having a ban on movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling in the country.

Ganduje who spoke while fielding questions on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state, had said: “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

“So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial insemination Centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already, we have started building houses for herdsmen.

“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and Southern part of Nigeria.

“There should be a law that will ban open grazing, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

