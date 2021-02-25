Just In: PDP NWC in crucial meeting with Fani-Kayode

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

In what appears a move aimed at foreclosing any further speculation of possible defection, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is currently in a meeting with former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Led by the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, the meeting is holding at the Aso Drive residence of the former Minister who was recently in the news over probable switch of allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

At the meeting apart from Secondus are the party’s national secretary, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, national organizing secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan and national woman leader, Hajia Mariya Waziri among others.

…Details later

