House receives quarantine Act report

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Wednesday recieved the report of the controversial Bill which seeks to repeal the Quarantine Act.

The bill is to make provisions for the regulation and prevention of the spread ld dangerous infectious diseases and related matters in Nigeria.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Samuel Adejare who laid the report on behalf of the Committee said that the bill was referred to the Committee on the 12th May, 2020.

He said: “That the House do receive the Report of the Committee on Healthcare Services on a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Quarantine Act, make Provisions Relating to Quarantine and make Regulations for Preventing the Introduction into and spread in Nigeria of Dangerous Infectious Diseases; and for Related Matters (HB. 836)”.

It will be recalled that the bill introduced in April, 2020 generated a lot of controversy amongst Nigerians.

At the public hearing on the Bill held on June 10, 2020, various stakeholders rejected some of the provisions of the bill.

They argued that it was accorded enormous powers to the President and Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) amongst other issue.

The House would deliberate on the report at a date yet to be determined.

