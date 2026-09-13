Army debunks abduction at Yari’s residence

By Musa Ubandawaki, SOKOTO

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that a group of Islamic scholars were abducted at the residence of former Zamfara State Governor and Senator, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

The Army, however, confirmed that some persons were abducted while travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area towards Talata Mafara.

In a statement on Sunday, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division/Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, described the reports linking the abduction to Yari’s residence as misleading and false.

Osoba said the military was aware of reports circulating across various media platforms and moved to clarify what it described as an inaccurate account of the incident.

He stated categorically that “no cleric was abducted at Senator Yari’s residence,” stressing that the reported location of the abduction was incorrect.

According to him, intelligence available to the military indicated that the victims were abducted while travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area towards Talata Mafara.

The Army said security forces were working to locate and rescue the abducted persons, adding that troops, in collaboration with other security agencies and local intelligence networks, had intensified operations in the area.

The development comes amid continued security challenges in parts of Zamfara State, where criminal elements have exploited forest corridors and vulnerable routes to carry out kidnappings and other attacks.

The Army urged members of the public to exercise restraint and avoid circulating sensational or unverified reports capable of causing panic or compromising ongoing military operations.

Osoba said, “Members of the public are advised to disregard sensationalised narratives and unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic or compromising ongoing tactical operations.”

He also urged residents and community leaders to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with timely, credible and actionable information that could assist in the safe recovery of the victims.

The Army said Headquarters 8 Division and Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, remained committed to protecting civilians and tackling criminal elements operating across the North-West.

It also called for sustained public cooperation with security agencies in ongoing efforts to address insecurity in the region.