2027: Four years enough to rescue Nigeria — Adebayo Campaign

Adewole Adebayo

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Adewole Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign Council weekend declared that four years is enough to rescue Nigeria from corruption, insecurity, poverty and bad governance, insisting that its candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, offers the most credible alternative ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The campaign argued that Nigerians have heard enough promises from the established political class and should instead judge presidential contenders by the quality of their ideas, preparedness, integrity and ability to deliver measurable results within a single term.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Chief Communications Adviser to the campaign, Comrade Mark Adebayo, said the verdict followed what he described as a rigorous comparison of the leading presidential contenders on intellect, preparedness, integrity, track record and political will.

The campaign based its case principally on Adebayo’s policy blueprint, ‘Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity,’ which it said contains four-year implementation plans covering security, the economy, energy, power, education, agriculture, healthcare, housing, social welfare, human rights, infrastructure and foreign relations.

“Forty years is not enough time for corrupt leaders to stop milking a country dry, but four years is more than enough for a focused leader to rescue his people,” Mark said.

He said the candidate was prepared to stake his political future on measurable outcomes rather than excuses, citing the late former Lagos State governor, Lateef Jakande, whose administration, he said, transformed housing, education and transport within a single term.

Mark also positioned Adebayo and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, as a third-force alternative to the two dominant political blocs, which he described as ‘Siamese Twins’ that had offered Nigerians little meaningful change.

He said Adebayo’s professional record and willingness to subject himself to public scrutiny further distinguished him from his opponents.

“My principal, Adewole Adebayo is ready to debate any presidential candidate even at a moment’s notice in the areas of economy, technology, agriculture, security, constitutionalism, aviation, education, international diplomacy, oil and gas, personal integrity, and all debatables,” he said.

The campaign challenged other presidential contenders to place their records and programmes before Nigerians in open debates, saying Adebayo had nothing to hide.Its assessment of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was that Adebayo had a stronger record of personal integrity and professional excellence, while it argued that questions had repeatedly been raised about Atiku’s integrity.

The campaign also rejected Peter Obi’s economic and political approach, accusing him of relying on populist rhetoric and alleging inconsistencies in his political positioning.It further criticised what it described as the use of ethnic and religious sentiments in politics, arguing that Adebayo’s programme was based on what it called empirical possibilities rather than identity politics.

On President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the campaign questioned aspects of the President’s educational history while contrasting it with Adebayo’s stated academic and professional record.

Mark said Adebayo attended St Stephen Primary School, Ondo, between 1978 and 1983; St Joseph College, Ondo, from 1983 to 1989; studied law at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and was called to the Nigerian Bar before proceeding to the United States, where he passed the New York Bar examinations.

He accused Tinubu of avoiding presidential debates and said Adebayo was prepared to face him or any other contender without restrictions on the issues to be discussed.

The campaign’s attack on the administration widened to the economy and security, with Mark accusing the government of presiding over worsening poverty, hunger, insecurity and a growing population of out-of-school children.

“President Tinubu knows and all Nigerians know that in a free, fair and credible election, he will lose in a landslide in 2027,” he said.

Mark alleged that structures were being put in place to compromise the electoral process and urged Nigerians to turn out massively on election day while remaining vigilant in protecting their votes.

The campaign also warned current and former public officials accused of looting public funds that an Adebayo administration would pursue the recovery of allegedly stolen assets and strengthen anti-corruption institutions.

“Your stolen loots will be fully recovered and put to good use for the benefits of the country and its people,” Mark said.

He said anti-corruption agencies would be restructured and strengthened, with political interference removed and their mandate focused on recovering public assets.

On insecurity, the campaign proposed a national anti-kidnapping and banditry command to coordinate intelligence, tactical response, digital investigation, financial tracking and prosecution.

Under the proposed arrangement, every reported kidnapping would trigger a unified case file, victim-recovery plan, communications strategy and financial-intelligence investigation, while existing specialised security capabilities would be brought under a permanent multi-agency framework.

Mark accused alleged sponsors of terrorism and banditry of enjoying protection in high places, while warning that communities and territories were increasingly being exposed to non-state actors.

He said the security situation amounted to a failure to uphold Chapter Two of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

On power, the campaign promised massive investment in solar technology and a reorganisation of the electricity sector to improve generation and distribution.

It also proposed modular refineries in every state, alongside efforts to restore existing large government refineries to full capacity.

The campaign said housing would be treated as both a social necessity and an economic growth strategy, proposing a national affordable housing and sustainable communities programme aimed at facilitating the construction of at least three million affordable housing units across the federation within four years.

Agriculture, it said, would become a strategic foundation of economic renewal, with production based on the comparative advantages of different regions.

The North would be developed around grains, livestock and groundnuts; the Middle Belt around tubers and fruits; while the South would focus on palm produce, cocoa, cassava and fisheries.

According to the campaign, each major policy area contained in ‘Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity’ has a four-year implementation roadmap with defined timelines for the 2027–2031 period.

Mark urged Nigerians and the media to assess the presidential candidates on the strength of their policies and intellectual capacity rather than ethnic sentiments, financial inducements or the size of campaign rallies.

“When you weigh all the options objectively, you will find that Prince Adewole Adebayo stands completely alone at the top. He is the only candidate offering a scientific, compassionate, and rapid plan to build a new Nigeria,” he said.