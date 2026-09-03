ASUU kicks as Adeleke extends UNIOSUN VC’s tenure

…Assembly amends university’s establishment law

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Osun State University (UNIOSUN) chapter, has expressed reservations over the reported extension of the tenure of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Clement Adebooye, by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The union, however, said the reported extension remained a rumour and media report, stressing that it would only react after the development was formally confirmed.

Recall that Adeleke, during the inauguration of the university’s Governing Council, reportedly announced a two-year extension of the Vice-Chancellor’s tenure, despite the provision of the university’s establishment law.

Section 3(2) of the Osun State University Establishment Law, 2006, provides that the Vice-Chancellor shall hold office for a term of five years and shall not be eligible for reappointment.

Reacting to the development, the UNIOSUN ASUU Chairman, Dr Wende Olaosebikan, said the union had studied the university’s establishment law and found no provision for the extension of the Vice-Chancellor’s tenure.

He said the union was informed that the reported extension was merely an offer which had not been accepted by the beneficiary.

Olaosebikan said, “We, as a union of intellectuals, heard the news. After much persuasion, we were led to believe that it was just an offer and that the direct beneficiary of the offer has not actually accepted it.

“We have also studied critically the UNIOSUN Establishment Law, which did not give room for extension of tenure for the Vice-Chancellor.

“The UNIOSUN Establishment Law gives room for extension of one year to the University’s Librarian, the Bursar and the Registrar. But that privilege excludes the Vice-Chancellor.

“We also studied the University’s Miscellaneous Act of the National Assembly and NUC. That Act does not give room for extension of any period to any principal officer in the university. And our action is based on that condition.

“So, it is within the realm of rumours, but when it is confirmed, our union has a way of reacting to such a thing. We don’t react to rumours; we react to facts and figures.”

He added that Prof. Adebooye, being a knowledgeable academic, should be aware of the appropriate legal provisions, stressing that the union’s response would be guided by the law and the actions of the parties involved.

Meanwhile, the Osun State House of Assembly has amended the Osun State University Establishment Law, 2006, to provide for a two-year extension of the tenure of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor.

Presenting the policy thrust of the amendment bill, the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Mr Sikiru Bajepade, said the legislation was designed to permit the extension of the tenure of the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University by two years.