Head of Zambia’s medicines distributor dismissed over substandard drugs

The head of a government agency that stores and distributes medicines to all government health institutions was on Wednesday dismissed following reports of distribution of substandard medical kits.

Medical Stores Limited (MSL) Managing Director Chikuta Mbewe has been dismissed from his job.

This followed recent revelations that substandard medical kits, including leaking condoms were distributed to health facilities starting from September 2020.

James Kapesa, the agency’s chairperson said the agency had operating procedures that required that commodities issued should be of high quality, adding that the diversion from the required standard requires urgent attention.

“MSL’s principal activity is the storage and distribution of efficacious and safe medicines and medical products to the public health facilities.

“In view of what happened in the past, action has been taken to ensure that remedy is done according to the provisions of the law,’’ he told reporters during a news briefing.

The distribution of the substandard medical products, supplied by a local pharmaceutical firm, HoneyBee Pharmaceuticals has stirred rile in the country with increased calls for the firing and arrest of all those involved.

So far, former health minister Chitalu Chilufya and his permanent secretary Mulalelo Kakulubelwa had also been dismissed.

The country’s medicines regulator has since recalled more than 30 medical products supplied by the firm.

Xinhua

Vanguard News Nigeria

