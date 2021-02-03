3 men get 12 strokes of cane each for attempting to steal

Kindly Share This Story:

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered that three men, be given 12 strokes of the cane each for attempting to steal.

The police charged Jonah Danboyi, Abubakar Muazu and Mohammed Adamu with joint act, being in possession of a dangerous weapon, cannabis and attempt to commit theft.

The convicts pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, said that the court gave the light punishment of 12 strokes of the cane, because the convicts saved the court from the prolonged trial, but hoped that it would serve as a deterrent to others.

Garba warned them to shun crime.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that on Feb. 9 the complainant, Abdullahi Maianguwa of Zone 17 Mango Tree Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, reported the incident at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station.

Ogada said that the convicts were arrested with screwdrivers, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

He added that cannabis, screwdrivers, cutlass and other dangerous weapon were recovered from them during police interrogation

The prosecutor said that the convicts made a confessional statement, adding that the offence contravened sections, 79, 319A of the Penal Code.

