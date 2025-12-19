How Police found 131 vandalised armoured electricity cables in tinted-glass vehicle

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the FCT Police Command in the early hours of Friday, foiled attempts by criminal elements who had vandalised several transformers and electricity distribution armoured cables in Abuja to move about 100 of such cables to their buyers with a tinted-glassed vehicle.

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The vehicle conveying the stolen cables had an accident after the driver sighted a Police patrol team.

Following the accident and escape of the occupants of the vehicle, the Police patrol team approached the vehicle, only to discover 131 vandalised electricity distribution cables inside, suspected of being moved to receivers.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Gajere Dantawaye, who made this known at a briefing in Abuja, also stated that since his assumption of duty in October 2025, the Police command has arrested 160 criminal elements.

Their crimes, he said, related to armed robbery, kidnapping, one-chance robbery, car theft, cultism, illegal possession of fire-arms, cyber-related fraud, and other violent crimes.

He noted that “During several high-risk operations, particularly anti-kidnapping and response to robbery operations, nine armed suspects were neutralised following gun duels with police operatives while attempting to evade arrest or take away hostages.

Dantawaye said, “A total of 300 cases were reported leading to the arrest of 160 suspects across various categories of crime.

He said 41 kidnapping suspects were arrested following 7 kidnapping cases which were recorded.

He added that, “Several kidnapping gangs operating within and around the FCT were disrupted through intelligence-led operations, forest combing exercises, and joint operations with sister security agencies.

Six-two (62) armed robbery cases were during the time under review, resulting in the arrest of 38 suspects.

“These operations led to the dismantling of several armed robbery syndicates and recovery of firearms and live ammunition.

“Twenty-six (26) “one-chance” robbery cases were recorded during the period resulting in the arrest of 12 suspects after sustained surveillance, stop-and-search operations, and targeted raids.

“Thirty-five cases of car theft and vehicle snatching were recorded during the period, with 11 suspects arrested and 20 stolen vehicles recovered, comprising vehicles recovered from car theft, armed robbery, kidnapping, and “one-chance” robbery operations, within and outside the FCT.

CP Dantawaye further said 120 suspects were apprehended for crimes relating to homicide, cultism, drug-related offences, illegal possession of firearms, cyber-related fraud, and other violent crimes.

… kidnapping

On kidnapping, he said, “The Command successfully rescued 24 victims of kidnap including women and children, from criminal hideouts and forest locations within and around the FCT.

“Victims of “one-chance” robbery and other violent crimes numbering 8 were also rescued following prompt police interventions.

Continuing, he said, “In line with the Command’s commitment to due process and effective justice delivery, 96 suspects were charged to court during this period. Of these, 60 convictions were secured, while other cases remain at various stages of prosecution.

“The cases charged include kidnapping, armed robbery, homicide, fraud-related offences, cultism, burglary, and other serious crimes.

“Disciplinary cases involving police personnel were also addressed through appropriate internal mechanisms in accordance with extant regulations.

“Fourteen (14) vehicles linked to car theft, armed robbery, kidnapping and “one-chance” robbery cases were recovered both within and outside the FCT while 12 counterfeit stamps and Counterfeit boarding tickets were recovered.

“Also, Cash recoveries were made from various criminal operations within the period amounting to fifteen million, four hundred and fifty thousand naira (N15,450,000) only, including proceeds of kidnapping, armed robbery, fraud, and other crimes.

Exhibit

Significant firearms and other exhibits recovered recorded during the period include; 21 AK-47 rifles, 10 shotguns, One K2 rifle, 37 locally made pistols, 31 locally fabricated firearms, 4.Magazines, 13 knives, 7 cutlasses, 2 long scaffold rods and 7 phones.

Others are 86 bags of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa, 4 digital scales, 131Armored cables hidden in a tinted glass vehicle, Hand saw and iron bar, 3 ATM cards, 2 ID cards, Large quantity of illicit drugs and substances, 193 rounds of live ammunition of various calibers

Other exhibits recovered include communication devices, motorcycles, dangerous weapons, and other items linked to criminal activities.

On Police officers who lost their lives during the period, The FCT Police boss said, “It is with deep respect that the Command records that 6 police officers paid the supreme price in the line of duty during the period under review. Their sacrifices remain a solemn reminder of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the protection of lives and property. May their souls rest in peace.

“Building on the operational gains recorded since my assumption of duty, FCT Police Command will continue to intensify on community policing engagements, deepen intelligence-led policing strategies, sustain targeted clearance operations, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and expand public enlightenment initiatives to address evolving security challenges within the FCT.

He appreciated the Inspector General of Police for his strategic guidance, the Minister of the FCT for his continuous support, residents of the Federal Capital Territory, sister security agencies, vigilante groups, and community policing stakeholders for their support and cooperation during the period.

Vanguard News