2 bus conductors jailed 12 months each for unlawful possession of dangerous weapon

An Area Court in Jos on Monday sentenced two bus conductors, Adamu Bala and Adam Abubakar, to 12 months imprisonment each for unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.



The judge, Mrs Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

The judge, however, gave the convicts an option of N50,000 fines each.



Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that on April 14, a neighbourhood watch team in Congo, Jos North Local Government Area, found the accused persons in possession of two sharp knives.



Gokwat said that the team said that the accused persons couldn’t give a satisfactory explanation on why they had the knives in their possession.



He also said that during the police investigation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Plateau State Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria of 2017.

