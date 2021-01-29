Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

A former Minister of Communications, Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju(retd), on Friday, berated the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for comparing the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, with the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

Olarenwaju, in a statement, faulted the deputy governor for making such remarks, just as he called on the NMA leadership to demand the withdrawal of the statement and also an issue an apology.

Hamzat, on the occasion of his 56th birthday, was reported to have compared the NURTW with the Nigerian Medical Association.

The statement reads: “The Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, on the occasion of his 56th birthday was widely reported to have compared the National Union of Road Transport Workers with the Nigerian Medical Association.

“This is an undignifying, repulsive, crude and tasteless utterance.

“Hamzat’s statement does not reflect the level of education he claims to have achieved. It equally belittles the very office which he presently occupies.

“It is stunning and outrageous for Hamzat to equate the ‘agberos’ who are the greatest threat to our democracy in Lagos state to professional medical doctors whose training and vision are perhaps the most significant service to mankind anywhere in the world.

“Hamzat has committed a very serious and damaging reckless dribble of the mouth against professional good men and women at this perilous time of the pandemic who are the very front line heroes standing between us and the pandemic scourge.”

The Nigerian Medical Association should demand from him an immediate withdrawal of the jejune statement and also an apology.

“In a more enlightened, disciplined clime, he should render a public apology to all Lagosians and resign his position immediately.

“Finally, it is a very bad example for the deputy governor to be celebrating a birthday party in this perilous time as hundreds of people are losing their lives.

“And, just last year, he did the same thing by blocking a larger part of Alexander Avenue just to celebrate a birthday. What destructive hubris. This is tragic, sickening and unacceptable.”

