Three arrested for threatening to kill man who refuses to join cult group

The suspects; Olajide Shittu, Emmanuel Fidelis and Sunkanmi Ifelodun according to a statement by the command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi were arrested following a report lodged at Ajuwon Police station by Teslim Lateef who reported that the three suspects have been threatening to kill him for quite some time over his refusal to be initiated into Eiye confranternity despite their persistent appeal to him.

Three members of Eiye confranternity were on 28th of January 2021 arrested by men of Ogun State Police command for threatening to kill one Teslim Lateef if he refused to be initiated into their group.

Lateef stated further that they promised to eliminate him since he has known them to be members of Rite confranternity group so that he will not expose them.

Oyeyemi said, “On the strength of the report, the DPO Ajuwon division SP Andrew Akinseye who has been monitoring the suspects led his men to their hideout where the three suspects were apprehended.

“They have all confessed been members of Eiye cult group and that they were trying to recruit more members into their fold”, Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also warned cultists in the state to make use of the opportunity given to them by the command to renounce their membership of those evil groups before the long arm of the law caught up with them.