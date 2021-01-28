Man, 28, runs amok, kills wife, child in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

A 28-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Obijofa, who allegedly killed his wife, Chisom Chukwuemeka, 26, and his four-year-old son with a shovel, has been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

CSP Haruna Mohammed, the command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, who made this known in a statement, yesterday, in Awka, said the suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained before attacking his wife and child.

He said: “On January 26, at about 7:45 p.m., Police operatives attached to Ozubulu Police Station arrested one Chukwuemeka Obijofa, 28, of Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Chisom Chukwuemeka, 26, and own child, Amanda Chukwuemeka, 4, with a shovel on their heads.”

The spokesman said the suspect equally attacked a member of the community’s vigilante group, who tried to rescue the victims with the same shovel and left him with wounds.

He said: “Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victims to the Joint Hospital, Ozubulu, where the woman and child were certified dead by a doctor on arrival.

“The wounded vigilance member is responding to treatment, while the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.”

Mohammed said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, had directed that the matter be transferred to the state CID, Awka, for a discreet investigation to unravel the actual cause of the incident.

