Breaking News
Translate

Emami condoles with Okowa over father’s death

On 9:46 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Chief Ayiri Emami

The Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami has commiserated with Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father, Pa. Arthur Okowa, saying God will give the State Chief Executive the fortitude to bear ,” the irreparable loss and courage to steer on”.

 Emami in a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Erefoluwa Keka on Saturday extended the sincere condolences of people of Warri Kingdom to Governor Okowa and the entire members of his family.

READ ALSONigeria can’t work, Tony Momoh roars in support of restructuring

The statement read, “Your Excellency, on behalf of myself and the good people of Warri Kingdom, we commiserate with you and your entire family and extend our sincere condolences on the demise of your father. It is my earnest prayer that God Almighty will grant his gentle soul eternal rest and give you and your family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and courage to steer on.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!