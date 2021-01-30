Emami condoles with Okowa over father’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami has commiserated with Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father, Pa. Arthur Okowa, saying God will give the State Chief Executive the fortitude to bear ,” the irreparable loss and courage to steer on”.

Emami in a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Erefoluwa Keka on Saturday extended the sincere condolences of people of Warri Kingdom to Governor Okowa and the entire members of his family.

The statement read, “Your Excellency, on behalf of myself and the good people of Warri Kingdom, we commiserate with you and your entire family and extend our sincere condolences on the demise of your father. It is my earnest prayer that God Almighty will grant his gentle soul eternal rest and give you and your family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and courage to steer on.”

